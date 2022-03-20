Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,002 Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,002 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in Fortive by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,788,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,922 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Fortive by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,192,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $436,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,443 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Fortive by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,432,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,022 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,967,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Fortive by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,917,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $699,903,000 after acquiring an additional 787,703 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $37,439.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $181,615.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,115 shares of company stock worth $397,162. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FTV opened at $61.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.44. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $56.06 and a 12 month high of $79.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 17.28%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on Fortive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fortive from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.53.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

