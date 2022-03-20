Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 429 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

BIO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

NYSE:BIO opened at $588.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.94. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $524.19 and a 52-week high of $832.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $597.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $699.51.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $732.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.94 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 145.28%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

