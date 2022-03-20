Kleros Price Up 12.8% Over Last 7 Days (PNK)

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 20th. Over the last week, Kleros has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar. Kleros has a market capitalization of $51.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kleros coin can currently be bought for $0.0830 or 0.00000200 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Kleros

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 621,309,253 coins. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

