Kineko (KKO) Trading Down 12.9% This Week

Kineko (KKO) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Kineko coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000351 BTC on exchanges. Kineko has a market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $3,165.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kineko has traded down 12.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kineko alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00045137 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,868.32 or 0.06929168 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,400.51 or 1.00013754 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00041079 BTC.

Kineko Profile

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Kineko Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kineko should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kineko using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kineko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kineko and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.