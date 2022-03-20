Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,074 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 148,034 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,381,000 after acquiring an additional 14,203 shares during the period. Chronos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,929 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 81,248 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. 71.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $55.97 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.32 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.06.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 52.86%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

