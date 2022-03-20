Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Acquires 323 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,572 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.8% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 366.7% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 140 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.50, for a total transaction of $83,597.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 732,621 shares of company stock valued at $202,358,058. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVDA stock opened at $264.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $243.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.62. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $122.72 and a one year high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $661.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Summit Insights lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.77.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

