Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Issues Earnings Results

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

KZR opened at $15.59 on Friday. Kezar Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $18.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.98.

KZR has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

In related news, Director Michael Kauffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $82,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 10,463 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 40.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 11,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

