KeyCorp Lowers AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target to $155.00

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AME. Wolfe Research raised AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Loop Capital began coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.50.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Shares of AME opened at $134.76 on Friday. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $120.11 and a 12-month high of $148.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AME. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 5.5% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in AMETEK by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in AMETEK by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in AMETEK by 0.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.