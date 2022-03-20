Kevin C. Eichler Sells 17,441 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 17,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $1,590,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of AMBA opened at $99.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -136.14 and a beta of 1.26. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.28 and a 12-month high of $227.59.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on AMBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ambarella from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ambarella from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $229.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ambarella from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambarella has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 93.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ambarella by 585.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ambarella by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

