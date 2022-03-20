Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 340 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.87% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $8,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,868,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 57.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,055,000 after acquiring an additional 14,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $194.07 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $176.00 and a 52 week high of $219.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.82.

