Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,096 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $7,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid in the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. 3.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NGG stock opened at $74.98 on Friday. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $57.95 and a 1 year high of $76.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Societe Generale downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $873.00.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

