Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,310 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $15,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 23,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $106.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.51. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $88.83 and a twelve month high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

