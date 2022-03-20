Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $8.76 Million Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 283.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,088 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $8,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSLC. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 18,880 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,723,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,386,000 after purchasing an additional 185,027 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,321,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 290.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $88.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.10. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $76.63 and a 1-year high of $95.90.

