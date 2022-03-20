Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $6 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 14,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.5% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $41.45 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.80.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

