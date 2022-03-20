Kestra Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,396 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $6,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,731,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,792 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 249,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $123,648,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 45,891 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,750,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $498.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. DA Davidson raised shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $550.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.21.

Paycom Software stock opened at $359.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $328.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $420.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.53, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $283.91 and a 52-week high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $284.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.84 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 23.85%. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

