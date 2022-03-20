Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,846,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,074,000 after buying an additional 470,733 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,308,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 16,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.19.

USB opened at $56.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.57 and a 200-day moving average of $58.35. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $52.44 and a 52 week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.