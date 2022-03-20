Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 29,149 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,297 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,149 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $6,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 261,808 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 40,247 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth $1,770,000. PM CAPITAL Ltd raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,656,856 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $53,898,000 after acquiring an additional 13,420 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth $1,041,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,427 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.60.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $1,911,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,670 shares of company stock worth $7,002,730. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $48.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.54. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.44 and a twelve month high of $50.46. The firm has a market cap of $69.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 10.38%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.