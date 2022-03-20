Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Initiates Coverage on Alleghany (NYSE:Y)

Stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of Y stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $676.75. The company had a trading volume of 83,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,209. Alleghany has a 12 month low of $585.10 and a 12 month high of $737.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $667.25 and its 200 day moving average is $662.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $18.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of Y. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Alleghany by 7,704.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 217,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,471,000 after acquiring an additional 214,879 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alleghany during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,067,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in Alleghany by 194.0% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 180,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,812,000 after acquiring an additional 119,228 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Alleghany during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,422,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 564.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,846,000 after purchasing an additional 44,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

