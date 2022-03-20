Kava.io One Day Trading Volume Hits $147.08 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Kava.io has a market cap of $513.55 million and approximately $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kava.io has traded flat against the dollar. One Kava.io coin can currently be purchased for $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Kava.io

Kava.io uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

