Katalyo (KTLYO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $707,036.48

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Katalyo has a total market cap of $707,036.48 and approximately $4,657.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Katalyo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0661 or 0.00000159 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Katalyo has traded up 5.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Katalyo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00045054 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,866.30 or 0.06910793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,383.06 or 0.99776795 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00040992 BTC.

Katalyo Coin Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Katalyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Katalyo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.