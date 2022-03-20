K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) PT Lowered to C$47.00 at Raymond James

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for K-Bro Linen’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their target price on K-Bro Linen to C$45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform under weight rating on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Cormark reduced their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$57.00 to C$42.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Acumen Capital reduced their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$52.00 to C$44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, K-Bro Linen has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$44.13.

KBL opened at C$31.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$332.32 million and a P/E ratio of 35.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.21. K-Bro Linen has a 1-year low of C$29.69 and a 1-year high of C$47.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is 136.52%.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

