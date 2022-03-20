JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating on the stock.

RKWBF has been the topic of several other reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from 2,475.00 to 2,385.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from 3,000.00 to 3,040.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from 2,800.00 to 2,700.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ROCKWOOL International A/S currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,781.25.

Get ROCKWOOL International A/S alerts:

Shares of RKWBF stock opened at $360.00 on Thursday. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a one year low of $346.00 and a one year high of $531.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $372.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $426.36.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ROCKWOOL International A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROCKWOOL International A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.