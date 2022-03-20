Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Receives $79.36 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.36.

A number of analysts have commented on JCI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,875,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,404,213. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.89. The company has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $58.15 and a one year high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

In related news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total transaction of $596,937.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 5,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $366,212.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,856 shares of company stock worth $1,011,751 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.