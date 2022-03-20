John A. Maurer Sells 3,650 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Stock

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $113,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE FL opened at $32.34 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $66.71. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.90.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is 14.02%.

FL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $56.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,714,380 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $249,086,000 after acquiring an additional 94,384 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 3.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,996,658 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $182,511,000 after acquiring an additional 149,307 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,556,735 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $111,550,000 after acquiring an additional 45,096 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 106.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,247,294 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $102,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749,954 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $79,922,000 after purchasing an additional 399,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.