John A. Maurer Sells 3,650 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Stock

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $113,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE FL opened at $32.34 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $66.71. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.90.
Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.
FL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $56.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.28.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,714,380 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $249,086,000 after acquiring an additional 94,384 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 3.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,996,658 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $182,511,000 after acquiring an additional 149,307 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,556,735 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $111,550,000 after acquiring an additional 45,096 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 106.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,247,294 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $102,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749,954 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $79,922,000 after purchasing an additional 399,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.
Foot Locker Company Profile (Get Rating)
Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
