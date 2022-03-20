JOE (JOE) Price Up 11.3% Over Last Week

JOE (JOE) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last seven days, JOE has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. JOE has a market cap of $180.75 million and approximately $10.20 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JOE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002384 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get JOE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00044976 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,831.14 or 0.06883521 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,090.99 or 0.99906971 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00040740 BTC.

About JOE

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 184,370,248 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

JOE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JOE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JOE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.