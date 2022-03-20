JMP Securities Trims Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Target Price to $100.00

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JMP Securities from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ATLC. StockNews.com lowered Atlanticus from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlanticus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlanticus presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLC opened at $60.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $900.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.45. Atlanticus has a one year low of $25.46 and a one year high of $91.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.64.

Atlanticus ( NASDAQ:ATLC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The credit services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 83.48% and a net margin of 23.78%. Analysts predict that Atlanticus will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO William Mccamey sold 10,000 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $550,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Atlanticus by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Atlanticus by 575.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlanticus by 209.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlanticus by 475.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

