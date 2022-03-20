JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 53,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 51,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBLU opened at $14.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.16 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 177.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on JBLU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JetBlue Airways from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. MKM Partners downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

