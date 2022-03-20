Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DRTGF. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Jet2 in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 target price on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

OTCMKTS DRTGF opened at $15.10 on Friday. Jet2 has a 12-month low of $14.17 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.08 and its 200-day moving average is $16.46.

Jet2 plc engages in the provision of aviation and distribution services. It operates through the Leisure Travel; and Distribution and Logistics segments. The Leisure Travel segment provides scheduled holiday flights by its airline, Jet2.com, and ATOL licensed package holidays by its tour operator, Jet2holidays, to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands and to European leisure cities.

