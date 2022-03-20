Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $45.58

Shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.58 and traded as low as $43.04. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS shares last traded at $43.49, with a volume of 2,963 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JRONY shares. Barclays upped their price target on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €16.50 ($18.13) to €18.00 ($19.78) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from €18.00 ($19.78) to €18.10 ($19.89) in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.90.

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

