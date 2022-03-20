Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Eastman Chemical’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Eastman Chemical in a report released on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.63 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.55 EPS.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.08). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet raised Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.50.

EMN opened at $107.90 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $130.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.85 and a 200-day moving average of $113.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

In related news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $1,809,089.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,596 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,887. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,053,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,215,615,000 after buying an additional 394,406 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,677,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,120,000 after buying an additional 25,673 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,407,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,484,000 after buying an additional 40,307 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,377,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,502,000 after buying an additional 11,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 18.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,782,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,534,000 after buying an additional 279,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

