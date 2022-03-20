Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY)

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SAUHY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Straumann from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Straumann from CHF 1,875 to CHF 1,520 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Straumann from CHF 2,187 to CHF 2,021 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Straumann currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,770.50.

OTCMKTS:SAUHY opened at $77.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.96. Straumann has a fifty-two week low of $58.46 and a fifty-two week high of $114.15.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Western Europe, Sales Central Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEEMEA), Sales North America (NAM), Sales Asia Pacific (APAC), Sales Latin America (LATAM), and Operations.

