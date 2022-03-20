Jefferies Financial Group Comments on KONE Oyj’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KONE Oyj in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Maidi now expects that the company will earn $1.09 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.24. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KONE Oyj’s FY2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on KONE Oyj from €58.00 ($63.74) to €56.00 ($61.54) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of KNYJY stock opened at $27.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. KONE Oyj has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $44.31.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 9.91%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.7306 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%.

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

