Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $204.38.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.61. The company had a trading volume of 688,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.23. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $117.64 and a 1-year high of $189.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.22.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.68. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $896.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total transaction of $887,173.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 609 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

