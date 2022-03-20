Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) PT Lowered to $13.00

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Janus International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Shares of JBI opened at $9.82 on Friday. Janus International Group has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $15.94. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.56 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average of $11.97.

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Janus International Group had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 42.09%. Analysts predict that Janus International Group will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBI. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new stake in Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,547,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Janus International Group by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,441,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,806,000 after buying an additional 3,310,059 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Janus International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,087,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Janus International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,972,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janus International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $21,835,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

