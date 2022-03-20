James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Trading Down 4.2%

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.03 and last traded at $21.03. Approximately 6,249 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 399,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.96.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on James River Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities reduced their target price on James River Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on James River Group from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.93). James River Group had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $207.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is -3.85%.

In other news, CFO Sarah C. Doran bought 4,800 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $96,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Adam Abram purchased 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.39 per share, with a total value of $489,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 79,715 shares of company stock worth $1,638,038. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of James River Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,915,000 after purchasing an additional 187,807 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in James River Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,954,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,985 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 5,456.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,684,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,474 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,619,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,650,000 after acquiring an additional 192,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 1,609,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,745,000 after acquiring an additional 41,139 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

James River Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:JRVR)

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

