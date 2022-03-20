Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jackson Financial Inc. is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc., Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc. is based in LANSING, Mich. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on JXN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jackson Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Jackson Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of Jackson Financial stock opened at $43.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Jackson Financial has a 52 week low of $24.03 and a 52 week high of $47.76.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $7.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $2.20. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 169.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Jackson Financial will post 20.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. This is a boost from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.

In related news, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 236,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $9,025,453.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter worth $439,049,000. Sessa Capital IM L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 4,759,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,071,000 after purchasing an additional 260,301 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 3,819,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,769,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,433,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,607,000 after purchasing an additional 481,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 2,107,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,157,000 after purchasing an additional 506,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

