ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) PT Lowered to GBX 170

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 192 ($2.50) to GBX 170 ($2.21) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ITVPF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ITV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ITV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered ITV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays raised ITV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITVPF opened at $1.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day moving average is $1.46. ITV has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $1.89.

ITV Plc engages in the production and broadcasting services. It operates through the Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment offers commercial family of channels and delivers content through traditional television broadcasting. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that return and travel, namely drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment.

