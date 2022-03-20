iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) will post $1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.84. iTeos Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $2.59. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $5.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow iTeos Therapeutics.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITOS. Zacks Investment Research cut iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, iTeos Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Shares of ITOS traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.00. 2,441,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,376. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.59 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.17. iTeos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $52.43.

In related news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 575,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $20,275,835.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $363,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 844,025 shares of company stock valued at $31,615,655. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 110,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

