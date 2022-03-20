Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.26

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.26 and traded as low as $13.26. Isuzu Motors shares last traded at $13.36, with a volume of 39,598 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average is $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74.

About Isuzu Motors (OTCMKTS:ISUZY)

Isuzu Motors Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy-medium and light-duty trucks, buses, passenger vehicle engines, industrial-use diesel engines. Its products include ELF (Extremely Low Frequency) light-duty trucks, forward medium-duty trucks, giga heavy-duty trucks and tractors, gala sightseeing bus, erga route bus, diesel engines for passenger vehicles and industrial use, N-series light-duty trucks, F-series medium-duty trucks, C&E-series heavy-duty trucks and tractors, pick up trucks and others.

