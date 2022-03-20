iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 100.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,256 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.33% of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF worth $4,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,365,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 4,663.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 660,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,068,000 after acquiring an additional 646,686 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 309,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,918,000 after acquiring an additional 36,944 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 299,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 282,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,860,000 after acquiring an additional 36,703 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYC opened at $74.51 on Friday. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 12 month low of $67.37 and a 12 month high of $87.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.33 and a 200-day moving average of $79.35.

