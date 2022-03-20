iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Boosted by Regal Wealth Group Inc.

Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 8.9% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV opened at $447.70 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $385.34 and a one year high of $482.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $443.06 and its 200-day moving average is $453.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.