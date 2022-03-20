iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Lowered by Donald L. Hagan LLC

Donald L. Hagan LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Shares of IVV opened at $447.70 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $385.34 and a one year high of $482.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $443.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $453.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

