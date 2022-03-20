iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Lowered by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $270.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $263.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.94. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $247.37 and a 1 year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

