iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Position Cut by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM opened at $207.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.83 and a 200-day moving average of $216.82. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $187.92 and a 12-month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.