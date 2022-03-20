iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank trimmed its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $130.99 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $118.60 and a twelve month high of $177.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.62.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

