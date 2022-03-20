iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Increased by Prosperity Planning Inc.

Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,665 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 6.2% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,152,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,536,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,268 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,254,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $742,354,000 after purchasing an additional 557,059 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,416,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $422,573,000 after purchasing an additional 225,339 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,468,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $270,605,000 after purchasing an additional 298,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 2,591,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,865,000 after purchasing an additional 22,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA opened at $73.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.77. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.54 and a 52-week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

