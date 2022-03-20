iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Stake Decreased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,202 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned 0.07% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 47,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 269,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after buying an additional 25,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,372,000.

SUSC opened at $25.26 on Friday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $28.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.91 and its 200-day moving average is $26.96.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%.

