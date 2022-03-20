iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Shares Acquired by Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating) by 118.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,999 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAGG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,715,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 662,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 202,485 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 715.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EAGG traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.02. 119,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,976. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.54 and a 52-week high of $56.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.39.

