iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Stake Raised by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGE. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ESGE traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.86. 1,838,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,765,225. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.37. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $45.83.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.