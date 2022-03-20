iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Purchased by Prosperity Planning Inc.

Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 47,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USRT. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 31,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA USRT opened at $63.30 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $50.93 and a 1 year high of $68.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.84.

